Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

