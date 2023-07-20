Cardano Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.33 billion and approximately $12.89 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.13 or 0.06340598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,741,089 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

