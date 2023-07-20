Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 13,404 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 649 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $3,686.32.

Cardlytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 679,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $301.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 967.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in Cardlytics by 71.5% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.