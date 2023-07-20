Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 13,404 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 649 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $3,686.32.
NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 679,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $301.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 967.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in Cardlytics by 71.5% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
