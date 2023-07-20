Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,129 shares of company stock worth $221,179. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 679,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.