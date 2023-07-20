CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 1,153,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

