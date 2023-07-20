Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $507.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

