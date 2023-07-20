Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 517000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

