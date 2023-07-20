Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,955,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

