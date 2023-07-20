Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Carvana stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

