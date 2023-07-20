CashBackPro Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $134,606.71 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.04 or 1.00034012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.59535122 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,963.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

