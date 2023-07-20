Casper Market Capitalization Hits $405.04 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $405.04 million and $4.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,873,702,554 coins and its circulating supply is 11,183,630,579 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,872,885,123 with 11,182,860,655 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03561308 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,379,833.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

