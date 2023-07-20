Casper Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $400.16 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,874,316,088 coins and its circulating supply is 11,184,208,455 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,872,885,123 with 11,182,860,655 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03561308 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,379,833.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

