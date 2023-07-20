Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 30,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,847. The firm has a market cap of $544.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

