Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $262.75 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

