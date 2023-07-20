CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Financial Analysis

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.66% 19.40% 8.21% CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $30.83 billion 0.90 $1.41 billion $3.48 25.55 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.34 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBRE Group and CaliberCos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBRE Group beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

