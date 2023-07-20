CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.65. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 15.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
