Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 14,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

