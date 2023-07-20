Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as low as C$1.59. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 2,208 shares changing hands.

Centamin Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

