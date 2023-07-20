CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

