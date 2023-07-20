Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 348,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 25,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

