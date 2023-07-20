Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

CENX stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 901,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $810.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

