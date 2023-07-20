Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Up 9.4%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.78. 779,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,442,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cerus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cerus by 793.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

