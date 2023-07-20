Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 97,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chanson International Stock Down 3.2 %

CHSN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 54,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,836. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

