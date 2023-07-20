Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $110,758,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,159,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

