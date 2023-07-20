Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Up 15.3% in June

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,820,000,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

CHKP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

