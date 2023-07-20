ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.72. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 82,904 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

ChromaDex Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

