Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $132.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.