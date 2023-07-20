Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 508,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 75,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,279. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

