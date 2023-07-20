Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $116.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.