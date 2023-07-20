Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 77,899 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 226,375 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 244.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

