Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.74. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

