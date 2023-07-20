Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.03

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $20.13. Civeo shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 34,824 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $167.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.04 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Further Reading

