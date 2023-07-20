CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

