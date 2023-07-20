CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,646 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

TYL opened at $417.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $360.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.93.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

