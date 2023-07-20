CMS Energy Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.