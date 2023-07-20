Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

