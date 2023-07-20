Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

