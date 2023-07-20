Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 21st. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

