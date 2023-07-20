Community Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.