Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

