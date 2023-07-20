Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMP opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

