CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Trading Up 1.5%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 4,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65.

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

