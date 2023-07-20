Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.