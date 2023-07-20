Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Short Interest Update

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comstock by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LODE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 616,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock ( NYSE:LODE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 29,186.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

