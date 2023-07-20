Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Conn’s Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 137,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

