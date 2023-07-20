Consolidated Edison, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.89. 2,095,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,875. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 167.6% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.