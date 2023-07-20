Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,708.77

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2,708.77 and last traded at C$2,792.18, with a volume of 10959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,751.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,870.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,693.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,513.55.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.1318681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.