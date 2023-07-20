Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $13.00. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 24,558 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

