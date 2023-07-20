Contrasting AGF Management (AGFMF) and Its Competitors

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,213 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AGF Management to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 366.90% 7.32% 4.87%

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 640.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1038 4562 5858 83 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGF Management and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 73.85%. Given AGF Management’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGF Management and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.23 AGF Management Competitors $397.72 million -$4.08 million 9.95

AGF Management’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGF Management peers beat AGF Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages. With approximately $53 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol [AGF.B].

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.