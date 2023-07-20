Contrasting Eastgate Biotech (ETBI) and Its Peers

Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eastgate Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors -8,983.58% -209.01% -23.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eastgate Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgate Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors 394 1562 5009 43 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.65%. Given Eastgate Biotech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastgate Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

30.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A -0.02 Eastgate Biotech Competitors $104.64 million -$22.68 million 20.51

Eastgate Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eastgate Biotech. Eastgate Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Eastgate Biotech

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

